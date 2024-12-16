Sarah Anne Fernandez Will Bring DON'T FORGET ME to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Sarah Anne Fernandez in Don’t Forget Me: Women Who Shaped History and the Musicals That Immortalized Them on January 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Following a sold-out run last Spring, Fernandez is back.

Don’t Forget Me explores women in history whose stories have made it to the bright lights of Broadway. From The Sound of Music to SIX, and everything else in between, Fernandez takes us on a musical journey through the stories and legacies of some of history’s most beloved, controversial, and iconic women. The show ponders the question – have these musicals handled these women’s legacies with care, or have they instead perpetuated false narratives that tell a different tale?

The concert is written, produced, and performed by Sarah Anne Fernandez. It will be directed by Rebecca Aparicio (Evita, Las Borinquenas) and music directed and conducted by Sheela Ramesh (SIX, The Gardens of Anuncia). Filling out the band will be Jesse-Ray Leich (KPOP) on drums, Matt SanGiovanni (Dear Evan Hansen, Water for Elephants) on guitar, Bradley Bosenbeck (The Phantom of the Opera) on violin, Sarah Overton on cello (Hell’s Kitchen), and Nic Mrakovcic on bass.

MORE ABOUT Sarah Anne Fernandez

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a NY based actor, singer & dancer. Sarah Anne Fernandez is a New York based actor, singer & dancer. She is best known for her time as the Elphaba u/s on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked, marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. She is a proud 2018 graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, holding a BFA in Drama. She has also appeared in and headlined many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public, Chelsea Table & Stage, and many others. For more information, visit her website at www.sarahannefernandez.com, or follow her on all social media platforms at @sarahannee17.

Comments