Santino Fontana to Return to 54 Below in November

54 Below will welcomes Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana back to NYC for his first live show since the before times. Come celebrate a spontaneous, intimate and bespoke evening of his and your favorite songs- intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everything from James Earl Jones to Ryan Gosling.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award Winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and recognize him from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Shades of Blue," "Mozart In The Jungle," "Fosse/Verdon," "Royal Pains," "Nurse Jackie," and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his off-broadway performance in Stephen Kvaram's Sons of the Prophet.

Tickets will go on sale to Club 54 members on Friday, October 7 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 11 at 12pm.

Santino Fontana plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 14, 16, & 18 at 7:00pm. Cover charges for the performance are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees), with premium seats for $125-$130 ($139-$144.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Santino. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.