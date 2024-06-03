Santino Fontana to Debut All-Request Show at 54 Below With Setlist Chosen Entirely By The Audience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the return of Broadway favorite Santino Fontana on September 11-14 at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Mon, Jun 3 at 2pm, Supporter+ on Tues, Jun 4 at 12pm, Supporters on Weds, Jun 5 at 12pm, Friends on Thurs, Jun 6 at 12pm, and the General Public on Fri, Jun 7 at 12pm.

A new show made up entirely of YOUR requests. Yes, you read that right. With a new format never before tried at 54 Below, Tony winner Santino Fontana will be back at the microphone September 12, 13, and 14!

Buy a ticket to one (or more) of Fontana's performances and you will have the opportunity to make up to five song requests. Each night's show will be made up entirely of that audience's requests. This direct-to-consumer model is sure to be either epically thrilling and spontaneous…or a disaster…buy a ticket to watch it all go down and have pretty great odds of your song being sung. Although not everyone's choices will be included, we promise the only songs sung will be ones chosen from that evening's ticket buyers.

Purchase your tickets now to make your requests early and raise its chances of being performed!

All ticket buyers will receive an email prior to the show with a link where they can make their requests. One link per order.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and recognize him from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Shades of Blue,” “Mozart In The Jungle,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Royal Pains,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail. @santinofontana

Santino Fontana: By Request plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 11-14 at 7pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) – $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees) – $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/SantinoFontana. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

