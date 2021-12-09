Sandra Bernhard Will Return to Joe's Pub For Annual Holiday Show BERN IT DOWN

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for annual holiday run of shows December 26th through 31st with her all new show Sandra Bernhard "Bern It Down". Her holiday shows at Joe's Pub had become a New York traditional for ten straight years before the pandemic hit, keeping her from performing last year in December 2020. Now she is back for the eleventh year !

"Like a world war that finally ends in victory, we have come out the other side. A collective trial of patience, self-discipline & social distancing, eye frying Zoom meetings, shocks of gray hair, hours of TV, sleepless nights, long afternoon naps, avoiding heavy-breathing joggers, hand scrubbings, double masked glares at those too cavalier to bother wearing them and people abandoning the city. Yes, slowly we are making our way out of the bunker, but do we really want it to be like it was"? Sandy thinks not. She says "Bern It Down."

Sandra Bernhard will be performing back on the live stage throughout 2022 around the country and overseas, while she also appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of the hugely successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" as series regular in her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients in the 1980's/1990's based show. She also did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" in 2018.

In addition, she is now in her seventh year hosting her own hugely popular live show Sandyland on SiriusXM Radio's Radio Andy channel (102) headed up by Andy Cohen, of which The Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

Don't miss Sandra Bernhard "Bern It Down" at Joe's Pub in New York City December 26th through 31st.

Also please visit www.sandrabernhard.com