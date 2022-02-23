Sam Harris Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with OPENLY GRAY on March 16 and 17

Tony Award Nominee

and Platinum-Selling Recording Artist

SAM HARRIS

Openly Gray

At Feinstein's/54 Below

TWO SHOWS ONLY

March 16 & 17 at 7 pm

The legendary Sam Harris is set to return to his favorite intimate club with a brand-new show, Openly Gray, for two performances only on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at 7 pm. The show will feature his definitive interpretations of pop, theater, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection. The March 17 performance will also be live-streamed. For tickets and information about the live show visit the 54 Below website HERE. For tickets and information about the live-stream event visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Sam Harris is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite (Grease, The Life, The Producers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 100 Vocalists of All Time. At the beginning of a career that has spanned four decades, he burst onto the scene in the premiere season of TV's Star Search with 25 million viewers cheering him on each week. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at the White House, and has sold out venues from Carnegie Hall to London's West End. During the covid pandemic isolation, the film of his solo show HAM: A Musical Memoir (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles) was released on all major streaming platforms.

Said The New York Times, "Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time."

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a safety plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members, show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on safety protocols can be found HERE. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as appropriate.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theater district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Describing the venue, The New York Times said, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Admission prices range from $50-$95. Doors open at 5:30 pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE. To purchase by phone, call (646) 476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street Cellar in NYC, 10019.