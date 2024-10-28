STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK to Begin Weekly Residency at The Slipper Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Time with PJ Adzima is set to assume a weekly residency, starting November 2nd, with their brand new show Stage Time: After Dark at The Slipper Room. Just like their sold out monthly show, Stage Time: After Dark features the best of Broadway, drag, comedy, burlesque, and variety entertainment - now in a prime-time weekend slot.

"Stage Time brings artists from diverse fields to the same stage for a one-night-only lineup. Drag artists, aerial acts, tap dancers, jugglers, even barbershop quartets all live and work in NYC, so why shouldn't you be able to see them all in one night? It's a curated lineup of what the city has always been the best at: entertainment."

Featuring guests such as Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), AJ Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo), Marti Cummings (Queen of New York), Kiki Ball Change (Drag Me to Dinner), Chris Turner (Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Joyelle Nicole Johnson (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Tansy (Burlesque Top 50), Caitlin Cook (The Writing on the Stalls), Donna Carnow (US National Pole Art Champion), Jonothon Lyons (Buddy the Rat), and many, many more.

Stage Time: After Dark will be presented every Saturday at Midnight on the legendary Slipper Room stage.

Never fear - New York's favorite Monday night show Stage Time with PJ Adzima will continue monthly at the Slipper Room. Tickets available at slipperroom.com

