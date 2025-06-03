SLAY THIS WAY II to Honor Myra Scheer at The Cutting Room for Pride Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The annual Pride Month benefit Slay This Way will return for its second year on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at The Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street). Doors open at 6:00 PM with red carpet arrivals; the performance begins at 7:00 PM.

This year’s edition will honor Myra Scheer, former executive assistant to Studio 54 founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, and a longtime advocate for foster youth. Scheer, who co-hosts The Marc & Myra Show on SiriusXM’s Studio 54 Radio, is a founding board member of The Felix Organization, which supports children in the foster care system through arts programming and mentorship. She has served on the board for 18 years.

The evening will feature a lineup of performers across music, drag, and theater, including Constantine Maroulis, Ginger Minj, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Blaine Alden Krauss, N'Kenge, Sam Behr, Y. Dolly Fox, Jeremy Schonfeld, Debbie Tjong, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, co-founder of The Felix Organization. The band will be led by music director Sam Behr, with instrumentalists including Zach Forlenza Bailey, Erez Levin, Tim Matishk, Kellon Reese, Andrew Sheron, Debbie Tjong, and Max Zooi.

The program is produced by Y.D. Fox Entertainment and Michael T. Clarkston, in partnership with The Felix Organization. Executive producer is Y. Dolly Fox.

Since 2006, The Felix Organization has operated summer camp and enrichment programs for foster youth, most recently expanding to include Camp Felix Pride, a program serving LGBTQ+ youth. The organization currently runs seven programs across the East and West Coasts.

Slay This Way II is sponsored by The Cutting Room, SiriusXM, and The Marc & Myra Show, with support from additional donors and partners.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit www.thefelixorganization.org/slay-this-way.

