SINATRA YEARS Comes to the Triad Theater

Francis Albert Sinatra Comes to life in this spectacular tribute of Michael Dutra and his Strictly Sinatra Band at the historical Triad Theater on West 72nd Street, New York City.

The show plays Saturday February 1st and Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 7pm.

Michael Dutra has been Paying his Tribute to Frank Sinatra for more than two decades, Sharing the same Birthday is one of the many similarities they have.

Website: www.gotsinatra.com

For tickets and more information, visit www.triadnyc.com.





