SHITZPROBE Comes to Asylum NYC This Month

Shitzprobe! Where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical for their very first time, based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! Past guests have starred in: Wicked, Aladdin, Waitress, Company, Kinky Boots, Forbidden Broadway, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The rest of the cast is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, and on Broadway in shows such as School Of Rock, Groundhog Day, Hair and The Prom. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

This Month Featuring: Isabelle McCalla! Fresh off of Paper Mill Playhouse's Production of Clue directed by Casey Hushion. McCalla has also been seen as Alyssa in The Prom and Jasmine in Aladdin both on Broadway and in the upcoming Aladdin: Live From The West End.

More info at https://shitzprobe.com/

Asylum NYC 307 W. 26th St. New York, NY 10001

Cross streets: 26th St & 8th Ave

Nearest Transportation: C/E at 23rd St, 1 at 28th St

Event date and time: Monday, February 28 at 7:30PM

Event price: **$20

Box Office Phone Number: (212) 203-5435

Tickets: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Shitzprobe-730PM/463495