Roderick Ferguson to Present MAN OVERBOARD!!! at Don't Tell Mama

Roderick Ferguson's Man Overboard!!! is the unforgivably autobiographical story of the comedian who fought for gay marriage in a small island nation. Ferguson sings the occasional pop or Broadway song to assist his humorous storytelling as he takes audiences on his unique journey from growing up in Bermuda, to coming out in a most dramatic fashion, to crafting his own gay lifestyle...that culminates in waging an historic lawsuit for same-sex marriage rights in his native country. Man Overboard!!! makes its NYC debut at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, on November 12th at 7pm.

Directed by Faith Prince, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco, and accompaniment by Michael McAssey, this show debuted with a splash in Provincetown in June and created a buzz in Boston in October. A story told with lots of humor, a few songs, and a little drama. Spread the word, but don't tell my mother we're doing this! Also, "hi mom!"

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Roderick Ferguson's "MAN OVERBOARD!!!"

WHEN:

7:00 p.m. Friday, November 12

4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4

7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5

WHERE: Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY

HOW MUCH: All tickets $20, plus 2 drink minimum

RUNNING TIME: 65 minutes

TICKETS: http://donttellmamanyc.com/shows

SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.roderickferguson.com/

Roderick Ferguson is a storyteller, comedian, singer, and actor. Born and raised in Bermuda, he had a career as a software consultant with surprisingly few singing opportunities at industry conventions. Roderick has performed cabaret and standup comedy in Boston for several years before studying acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre. He has also been involved in LGBTQ activism in Boston and Bermuda.