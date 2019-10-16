Roberto Araujo In DO YOU DREAM IN SPANISH? Returns To The Green Room 42 On November 15

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present the return of Roberto Araujo in Do You Dream In Spanish? on Friday, November 15 at 9:30 PM.

The performance, which won Araujo the "Outstanding Featured Performer" award at 2017's Fresh Fruit Festival following the show's world premiere, takes audiences through Araujo's incredible life, from growing up in Mexico City to immigrating to New York on his own and forging a multi-disciplined and international career in the arts against seemingly insurmountable odds. In this third iteration of the show, Araujo tells new stories and brings an unapologetic honesty to his narrative.

This multi-media experience uses Araujo's award-winning photography, paired with classic songs by Frank Loesser, Steven Lutvak, and George Gershwin and original music by Araujo and Michael Perrie, Jr. to tell a dynamic and timely story filled with heart and humor, all while exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. Do You Dream In Spanish? features a seven-piece band under the musical direction of Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Roberto started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, Cats and touring extensively with the Disney Special Events Group in Latin America. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks' animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. In addition to musicals, he received critical acclaim in the play Jackson Heights 3am. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin.

His regional theatre credits include Juan in Altar Boyz at The Palace Theatre; Ritchie Valens in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story at Sierra Repertory Theatre; Padamadan/Nikos in Legally Blonde at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse; Thalia/Young Danny in Xanadu, The Musical at ZACH Theatre. His performance in Xanadu, The Musical earned him a B. Payne Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Musical. He returned to ZACH Theatre in Evita and the international smash hit Les Miserables as Thenardier. Most recently he played Pepe in West Side Story at Theatre By The Sea and North Shore Music Theatre, under the direction of Bob Richard and Diane Laurenson. Roberto was most recently seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights under the direction of Luis Salgado at Axelrod Theatre in New Jersey and at GALA Theatre in the Spanish language US Premiere of the show. Araujo will be seen in the upcoming premiere production of Stay True Company Theatre Adam & Brian

Roberto is also an accomplished photographer. His work has been featured in Playbill.com, ANIMIZE Magazine, and Beautiful Magazine. He has commanded two solo exhibits in New York City and included as part of The Body Collection for The Exposure Award Exhibit at The Louvre.

Roberto Araujo performs Do You Dream In Spanish? at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, November 15 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $20-$50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.





