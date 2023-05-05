Robert Bannon Kicks Off Gay Pride With PRIDE PLAYLIST at 54 Below

Robert Bannon

IN

Robert Bannon'S PRIDE PLAYLIST

A QUEER CELEBRATION

JUNE 2ND, 2023, 9:30pm

AT 54 BELOW, BROADWAY'S SUPPER CLUB,

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Robert Bannon in "Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist" on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30 pm. Join Robert for a special, one night only celebration of the divas who created some of the most iconic queer anthems in history. Enjoy his emotive, soaring voice and knack for comedy as he serenades you with songs from from Whitney to Elton, and beyond.


"Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist" is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and will feature some of Robert's all-star cast of friends, to be announced!

Robert Banon in "Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm There is a $25-65 cover charge ($29-73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Robert Bannon
Robert Bannon is a multihypenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. Robert hosts an online talk show called "The Roundtable with Robert Bannon" on YouTube with 15k-20k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as "where the queer kids come to play." He also hosts "The Broadway Lecture Series," where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.

SAFETY INFORMATION
54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW
54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.


Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.



