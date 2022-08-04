Robbie Rozelle to Debut New Residency PARTY MIX at The Green Room 42

Acclaimed entertainer Robbie Rozelle will debut at Green Room 42 with a brand new residency called "Party Mix." Described by BroadwayWorld as "one part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller," Robbie intends to show all of his parts. Drawn from his various hit shows ("Songs From Inside My Locker", "Bustin' Out", "Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!", "Back in the Basement", and "The Next One"), as well as new material and special guests, and featuring musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and joined by Wes Bourland on bass and Josh Roberts on drums, Monday nights have never been so fun.

"Party Mix" will be performed August 15, September 5, October 24, November 14 and December 19 at 7pm at The Green Room 42, located in the Yotel Times Square. Tickets are available HERE. There is a livestream option, and each show offers five tickets for $5.

About the Artist:



Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at Feinstein's/54 Below. Most recently, he made his international debut at London's famed Crazy Coqs, and released a new single of "When Bert's Not Here." As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked." @divarobbie

About The Green Room 42:



Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/