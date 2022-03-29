Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rob Rokicki And Sarah Beth Pfeifer to Bring TRUE BELIEVER To The Green Room 42

pixeltracker

Featuring original songs that span across Rokicki's composing career, the two will share the story of their decade-long friendship and artistic partnership.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Rob Rokicki And Sarah Beth Pfeifer to Bring TRUE BELIEVER To The Green Room 42

Join Broadway's Rob Rokicki and Sarah Beth Pfeifer for a night of rock and roll, friendship, and new musical theatre at Green Room 42 on Sunday, April 10th at 7pm.

While best known for Drama Desk and Lortel nominated Broadway show, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Rokicki as composer/lyricist, and Pfeifer as actor), the pair's collaboration goes far beyond gods and monsters.

Featuring original songs that span across Rokicki's composing career, the two will share the story of their decade-long friendship and artistic partnership, including how they ended up as co-writers on Experience Marianas, a sapphic rock musical about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult.

Backed by an live rock band, Rokicki and Pfeifer, along with special guests Samantha Williams (Caroline or Change) and Izzy Figueroa (The Lightning Thief), will perform fan favorites from The Lightning Thief (Broadway), Monstersongs (NAMT, Theatreworks Hartford), and world premieres of new songs that "live at that perfect intersection of musical theatre and radio rock" - (Adam Gwon)

For more information visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Announced At The Schuster Center In Dayton
  • Human Race Theatre Presents INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP
  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • DAILEY & VINCENT Cancelled At The Victoria Theatre