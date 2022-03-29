Rob Rokicki And Sarah Beth Pfeifer to Bring TRUE BELIEVER To The Green Room 42

Join Broadway's Rob Rokicki and Sarah Beth Pfeifer for a night of rock and roll, friendship, and new musical theatre at Green Room 42 on Sunday, April 10th at 7pm.

While best known for Drama Desk and Lortel nominated Broadway show, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Rokicki as composer/lyricist, and Pfeifer as actor), the pair's collaboration goes far beyond gods and monsters.

Featuring original songs that span across Rokicki's composing career, the two will share the story of their decade-long friendship and artistic partnership, including how they ended up as co-writers on Experience Marianas, a sapphic rock musical about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult.

Backed by an live rock band, Rokicki and Pfeifer, along with special guests Samantha Williams (Caroline or Change) and Izzy Figueroa (The Lightning Thief), will perform fan favorites from The Lightning Thief (Broadway), Monstersongs (NAMT, Theatreworks Hartford), and world premieres of new songs that "live at that perfect intersection of musical theatre and radio rock" - (Adam Gwon)

For more information visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/