Rob Houchen to Perform at The Green Room 42 in October

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present West End leading man Rob Houchen on Tuesday, October 15 at 9:30 PM. Following his sold-out New York concert debut back in March, the British star returns to the city for a night of songs and stories accompanied by Brian Nash on piano and Will Shishmanian on guitar, along with special guests to be announced. The evening includes hits from musicals such as Les Misérables, pop songs from Lady Gaga, and even his never-before-heard original music.



Rob Houchen has worked extensively in theatre for over ten years. His credits include: Alfie Boe & Friends (Tokyo Theatre Orb), Sondheim’s Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre and Universal), South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre, Sadlers Wells and UK Tour), Marry Me a Little (The Barn Theatre), City of Angels (Garrick Theatre), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Lyric Opera in Chicago), Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Gielgud Theatre), Eugenius! (The Other Palace), Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Les Misérables, 30th Anniversary (Japan), Titanic (Charing Cross Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), The 12 Tenors (World Wide Events), Godspell in Concert (The Lyric Theatre), Candide in Concert (Cadogan Hall), Peter Pan (Harlow Playhouse). Television/film credits include: “Tony” in “West Side Stories: The Making of a Classic” (BBC) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Universal). Rob’s original music can be found on all major streaming platforms.



Rob Houchen will perform on Tuesday, October 15 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

