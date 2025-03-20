Richard Skipper to Celebrate Melissa Errico And Julie Halston At The Dutch Treat Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dutch Treat Club will present an evening of conversation and song as Richard Skipper sits down with two remarkable Broadway stars—Tony Award-winner Julie Halston and celebrated entertainer Melissa Errico—on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at The 3 West Club in New York City.

$52 admission includes a three-course lunch payable at the door by cash or check only. Reservations Should be made no later than Friday so they can plan their staffing.

This special event will feature an engaging discussion between Skipper, Halston, and Errico, offering audiences a rare glimpse into their extraordinary careers, theatrical insights, and personal journeys. Adding to the magic of the evening, there will also be songs!

A celebrated entertainer, writer, and speaker, Richard Skipper is known for his acclaimed portrayal of Broadway legend Carol Channing, his dynamic cabaret performances, and his dedication to preserving and celebrating entertainment history. With an unparalleled ability to bring out heartfelt and humorous stories from his guests, Richard creates an atmosphere that is both engaging and inspiring.

A Tony Award-winning actress, Julie Halston's extensive Broadway credits include Our Town, Tootsie, You Can't Take It With You, Gypsy, and Anything Goes. She is beloved by television audiences for her portrayal of Bitsy Von Muffling on Sex and The City and And Just Like That. Known for her wit and charm, Halston is one of the most sought-after comedic voices in theater and television today.

Melissa Errico is a Broadway leading lady, recording artist, and writer with starring roles in My Fair Lady, High Society, Anna Karenina, White Christmas, Dracula, and Les Misérables. Her 2018 album, Sondheim Sublime, was hailed by The Wall Street Journal as “the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded”. With her stunning voice and deep emotional connection to music, Errico's performances promise to be a highlight of the evening.

Beth Ertz is an acclaimed pianist, composer, and arranger, known for her versatile artistry and dynamic presence in the worlds of cabaret, musical theater, and beyond. With a career spanning stage, studio, and live performance, Beth's work has graced numerous renowned venues and collaborations with celebrated artists.

