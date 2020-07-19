Richard Skipper Celebrates Jamie deRoy with Part Two: The Broadway Years to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The event takes place on Monday, July 20th, at 5 PM ET, and will be streaming live at Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and YouTube.

Jamie deRoy is a show business tour de force --- an award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian.

In addition to seven Tony Awards, Jamie has won eight MAC Awards, six Drama Desk awards, two Audience Choice Awards, six Drama League Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, 13 Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been honored by Theatre Works/USA, Primary Stages and the Ruth Kurtzman MAC Award.

A frequent presence on the New York nightclub scene, Jamie has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her long running shows benefit her favorite charitable causes, such as "The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative," a program to assist people in the cabaret industry with help for medical needs and concerns.

Jamie's has co-produced 60 Broadway shows and 46 off-Broadway shows. Jamie's London credits include: Marguerite, Make Me a Song and The King's Speech. Other TV and film producing credits include: the Emmy-nominated "The Biggest Little Operas in Town" for Channel 13 and Rick McKay's documentaries Broadway: The Golden Age and Broadway: Beyond The Golden Age.

Acting credits include: appearances on the television shows "Alice," "Spiderman" and "Knight Rider," and in the films GoodFellas, Raging Bull, See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Married To It. Onstage, Jamie appeared with Rene Auberjonois in The Threepenny Opera, as well as in The Drunkard with musical direction by Barry Manilow.

