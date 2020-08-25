Richard Skipper Celebrates Anastasia Barzee Monday, August 31

Hosted by Richard Skipper, Monday afternoon August 31, 5 PM ET/2PM PT.

This Monday, Richard Skipper Celebrates Anastasia Barzee! Streaming LIVE through Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Richard Skipper, Monday afternoon August 31, 5 PM ET/2PM PT.

Anastasia Barzee is a celebrated Theatre, Film and Television actor. She began her career in Television at the age of 6, doing commercials with her older brother and has been actively working in the industry and teaching for over forty years. Anastasia made her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon as the American wife, Ellen. She also starred on Broadway as Emma in Jekyll and Hyde, as Hope in Urinetown, and as Lorna in the musical, Golden Boy.

At Lincoln Center, Anastasia co-starred as Lady Mortimer opposite Kevin Kline, Ethan Hawke and

Audra McDonald in the Tony award winning production of Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts One and Two. A couple of her greatest achievements are creating the role of Josephine in London's West End in the musical Napoleon and creating Betty Haynes in the musical White Christmas. She can be heard on both these soundtracks in addition to the original cast album of Sunset Boulevard and her own solo album, The Dimming of The Day on Ghostlight Records.

Anastasia started her career in television in Los Angeles guest starring and recurring on such shows as DesigningWomen, Herman's Head, Murder She Wrote, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, Get A Life, and more. Since having a family in New York she has built her career in episodics and film to include guest starring and major recurring roles on: Law & Order: SVU, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, The Affair, Younger, The Mysteries of Laura, Elementary, The Blacklist, Made in Jersey, 666 Park, White Collar, the acclaimed Netflix series Seven Seconds,and the fan favorite Beauty and The Beast. This Fall, Anastasia completed the pilot for a new horror/sci-fi series coming to Netflix in the Spring titled, The Society. She played opposite Sean Penn in Doug Liman's film Fair Game, and can be seen as Aunt Laura in Eric Stoltz' film Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk.

Other film credits include: Those Who Wander, No Apologies Writers of Rebellion, the documentaries

A Broadway Lullaby and Independent Lens.

In addition to performing, Anastasia has always been passionate about teaching. She has taught acting, acting for the camera, singing, audition technique, and speech both privately and in group settings. She has taught master classes at The University of Miami, University of Southern California (with Jason Robert Brown),

Yale Drama School and has worked with The School at Columbia University in their Independent Study Weeks grades 3-6.

A graduate of The University of Miami School of Music with a Bachelors in Musical Theater, Anastasia has worked on Broadway, The West End, National Tours, Regional Theaters, hundreds of Equity readings, labs, workshops, Television and Film under some of the most distinguished directors in the world including: Trevor Nunn, Nicholas Hytner, Jack O' Brien, Darko Tresnjak, Walter Bobbie, Michael Blakemore, Doug Liman, Marc Webb, Eric Stoltz, Francesca Zambello, Herbert Ross, Charles Nelson Reilly, Austin Pendleton, Mathew Penn, and more.

The Broadway Mentors Program is a Celebrity based Master Class series that brings active Broadway and Hollywood performers, actors, producers, and writers to our students either in the classroom or via the online classroom. Go to https://www.broadwaymentorsprogram.com/ for more info

