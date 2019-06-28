Richard Skipper Celebrates 40 Years In NYC At St. Luke's Theatre, August 5

August 5th Marks 40 Years to the Date that Richard Skipper Arrived in New York and he's celebrating with a brand new show!308 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036Directed by Jay Rogers, joined by Bryon Sommers on pianoand Produced by Russ Woolley

Richard Skipper (or Ricky, as he is known to Conway-ites) was born in Conway South Carolina in 1961. In 1974, he made his debut with a walk on in Mame with The Theatre of The Republic, his hometown theatre. The Fairy Godmother of TOR, Miss Florence Epps took "Ricky" under her wings and within a few years he was playing larger roles. Ricky also made up his mind on August 5th of 1974 that he was going to go to New York five years from that day to be in show business!

AND he did! On August 5th, 1979, at the age of 18 and right out of high school, he flew one way to New York with $500.00 in his pocket...although he never had flown before, really didn't know anyone in NY, and had never really been outside of Conway! That was 40 years ago!

Ricky/Richard will be returning to St. Luke's for one night only to share the hilarious and sometimes poignant adventures of those first years of struggle and how he came to be known throughout New York's theatrical community as theatre row's "Mr. Entertainment" with a background in acting, singing, celebrity interviews, and producing. He has also become friends with some of the biggest names of stage, music, Broadway, and beyond. Please join us for an intimate evening in which he will share this rich history and take questions from the audience.

Order tickets HERE. Reserve TODAY for Premium Seats. St. Luke's Theatre is located at 308 West Forty Sixth (46) Street (Just West of 8th Ave) NY 1 0 0 3 6.





