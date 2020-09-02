Richard Skipper and Dr. Judi Bloom in STAGE BLIGHT: THEATER IN THE AGE OF COVID Premiers Tomorrow

Tune in to Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook or Youtube on Thursday, Sept 3rd, 6:00pm.

Richard Skipper and Dr. Judi Bloom in Stage Blight: Theater in the Age of COVID premieres tomorrow September 3rd at 6PM ET/3PM PT streaming live through Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and YouTube.



The show in which therapy and entertainment come together to show artists how to not only cope in the age of Covid but also how to keep creating. Each (bi-monthly) show will feature a different main topic with regard to coping with COVID. The first episode topic will focus on theater and performing in the age of COVID.

Dr. Judi Bloom is a practical, interactive, solution-focused therapist specializing in relationships and in navigating through major life transitions. For 26 years, she has treated patients of every background and helped them work through a wide variety of personal challenges.

The show's host, Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts and their body of worth.

Dr. Judi Bloom and Richard Skipper are NOW joining forces to address the issues facing those in the entertainment industry in the new world we now find ourselves in.

Twice a month, they will come together to address YOUR concerns. This is an interactive program in which YOUR questions and comments will be addressed.

This week's guest's include Bob Hofmann VP Broadway Inbound at The Shubert Organization), Jazz Singer Nancy Soule, and Scott Westervelt Wardrobe Supervisor at Hamilton ) We will also be taking YOUR comments/questions. Simply Private Message during the show if you would like to come on air to speak with any of our panelists)

