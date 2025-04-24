Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below

We were promised "An Auspicious Debut" and that is exactly what The Drinkwater Brothers delivered
Last night, Wednesday April 23rd at 54 Below, we all got to witness what can happen when all things align. There’s only one catch … and that is that talent is necessary and what we have here are identical twins John and Matthew Drinkwater, a gifted Musical Director and arranger in Brian Nash, some versatile musicians in Mohan Ritsema on bass, Elena Bonoma on percussion, Ricky Westrip on guitar and director Richard Jay-Alexander overseeing the proceedings. The musical choices were an Easter basket of “goodies” – and, then, a surprise visit from TONY winner Alice Ripley? Yes, it was that kind of night. These guys are performers to their core and it shows through and through, starting when they were 4. Their passion for sports and Broadway got to peak when they attended Wagner College, where the school figured out what to do with the boys and how to utilize their skills and double their commitment to the goals they shared. They play instruments, are also versatile vocalists and exhibited quite a range through the material they performed and their own curated ears. So many highpoints, but, as you know, I am not a fan of “spoilers” and I offer you photos of the high spirits in the room (and backstage) on a very satisfying musical evening.
The Drinkwater Brothers are the real thing, and if Amanda Raymond’s sound board at 54 keeps historical data on levels of audience responses/reactions during shows, this one should surely be at the top of the chart. An emotion you cannot force is excitement, and it was wall to wall after every song the Drinkwater Brothers performed in their 54 Below Debut last night. It was promoted on 54’s calendar as an “an auspicious debut,” and that’s exactly what it was!
For more on the Drinkwater Brothers, visit them online at thedrinkwaterbrothers.com
Matthew Drinkwater & John Drinkwater
Alice Ripley & John Drinkwater
Dad's Car Playlist
The Drinkwater Brothers & The Band, Ricky Westrip, Mohan Ritsema, Elena Bonoma, Brian Nash, Musical Director
Richard Jay-Alexander,Susie Mosher,Norm Lewis, Mark Cortale, Ken Sunshine, Alice Ripley
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mom & Dad
Rick Hinkson, Susie Mosher, Alice Ripley, Richard Jay-Alexander, Nicolas King, Brian Nash, Lisa Sharkey, Norm Lewis
Richard Jay-Alexander, The Drinkwater Brothers, Dan Shaheen
Richard Jay-Alexander & friends
Celeste Simone & Richard Jay-Alexander
Nellie Beavers, Carlos Clemenz, Eda Sorokoff
The Drinkwater Brothers & Norm Lewis
The Drinkwater Brothers & Susie Mosher
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mark Cortale
Fans
Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis
Susanna Lowndes, Norm Lewis, Eda Sorokoff
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mark Waldrop
Richard Jay-Alexander, Lisa Sharkey, Paul Gleicher, Ken Sunshine
The Drinkwater Brothers & Richard Jay-Alexander
John Drinkwater, Elena Bonoma, Amanda Raymond
54 Below
