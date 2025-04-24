News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below

By: Apr. 24, 2025
Last night, Wednesday April 23rd at 54 Below, we all got to witness what can happen when all things align. There’s only one catch … and that is that talent is necessary and what we have here are identical twins John and Matthew Drinkwater, a gifted Musical Director and arranger in Brian Nash, some versatile musicians in Mohan Ritsema on bass, Elena Bonoma on percussion, Ricky Westrip on guitar and director Richard Jay-Alexander overseeing the proceedings. The musical choices were an Easter basket of “goodies” – and, then, a surprise visit from TONY winner Alice Ripley? Yes, it was that kind of night. These guys are performers to their core and it shows through and through, starting when they were 4. Their passion for sports and Broadway got to peak when they attended Wagner College, where the school figured out what to do with the boys and how to utilize their skills and double their commitment to the goals they shared. They play instruments, are also versatile vocalists and exhibited quite a range through the material they performed and their own curated ears. So many highpoints, but, as you know, I am not a fan of “spoilers” and I offer you photos of the high spirits in the room (and backstage) on a very satisfying musical evening.

The Drinkwater Brothers are the real thing, and if Amanda Raymond’s sound board at 54 keeps historical data on levels of audience responses/reactions during shows, this one should surely be at the top of the chart.  An emotion you cannot force is excitement, and it was wall to wall after every song the Drinkwater Brothers performed in their 54 Below Debut last night.  It was promoted on 54’s calendar as an “an auspicious debut,” and that’s exactly what it was!

For more on the Drinkwater Brothers, visit them online at thedrinkwaterbrothers.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here. Below, check out a full set of photos from the night snapped by Stephen Sorokoff.

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Matthew Drinkwater & John Drinkwater

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Matthew Drinkwater & John Drinkwater

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Alice Ripley

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Alice Ripley & John Drinkwater

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Dad's Car Playlist

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
54 Below

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & The Band, Ricky Westrip, Mohan Ritsema, Elena Bonoma, Brian Nash, Musical Director

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Richard Jay-Alexander,Susie Mosher,Norm Lewis, Mark Cortale, Ken Sunshine, Alice Ripley

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mom & Dad

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Rick Hinkson, Susie Mosher, Alice Ripley, Richard Jay-Alexander, Nicolas King, Brian Nash, Lisa Sharkey, Norm Lewis

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, The Drinkwater Brothers, Dan Shaheen

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & friends

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Celeste Simone & Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Nellie Beavers, Carlos Clemenz, Eda Sorokoff

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Norm Lewis

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Susie Mosher

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mark Cortale

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Fans

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Susanna Lowndes, Norm Lewis, Eda Sorokoff

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Mark Waldrop

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, Lisa Sharkey, Paul Gleicher, Ken Sunshine

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
The Drinkwater Brothers & Richard Jay-Alexander

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
John Drinkwater, Elena Bonoma, Amanda Raymond

Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below Image
54 Below



