Review: THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS Delivered an Auspicious Debut at 54 Below

Last night, Wednesday April 23rd at 54 Below, we all got to witness what can happen when all things align. There’s only one catch … and that is that talent is necessary and what we have here are identical twins John and Matthew Drinkwater, a gifted Musical Director and arranger in Brian Nash, some versatile musicians in Mohan Ritsema on bass, Elena Bonoma on percussion, Ricky Westrip on guitar and director Richard Jay-Alexander overseeing the proceedings. The musical choices were an Easter basket of “goodies” – and, then, a surprise visit from TONY winner Alice Ripley? Yes, it was that kind of night. These guys are performers to their core and it shows through and through, starting when they were 4. Their passion for sports and Broadway got to peak when they attended Wagner College, where the school figured out what to do with the boys and how to utilize their skills and double their commitment to the goals they shared. They play instruments, are also versatile vocalists and exhibited quite a range through the material they performed and their own curated ears. So many highpoints, but, as you know, I am not a fan of “spoilers” and I offer you photos of the high spirits in the room (and backstage) on a very satisfying musical evening.

