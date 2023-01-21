Review: SAM PRIMACK'S GETAWAY IS A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND MUSIC at Rockwood Stage 2

It may have been freezing on my walk from the F train to Rockwood Music Hall this past January 15th, but, oh my, was there a gift waiting for me at the end of my journey. That gift was the infectiously joyous Sam Primack, his dynamic band, and a delightful show called Sam Primack's Getaway. Chock full of funky bops, alongside some surprise remixes, Getaway is exactly what you would expect from the bouncy and bright young gentleman best known as Broadway's final Evan Hansen. Clearly a rising star in the NYC nightlife scene, Sam put together a show that lifts you up, speaks to your soul, and makes you fall in love all at once.

Though I, unfortunately, missed his brief, but impactful, two-week run in Broadway's favorite blue-striped polo, I, last, had the pleasure of seeing Sam perform as Drew in Rock of Ages at Stagedoor Manor a few years back. Stagedoor, as it is affectionately known amongst the alumni, is a performing arts training center in the Catskills known for turning out stars like Bryce Dallas Howard, Natalie Portman, Robert Downey, Jr, and more. Well, Cindy Samuelson has another young artist to count in her list of success stories. Sam and I attended for a number of years together and I can honestly say that he has always been a lovely, generous soul. You know how there are some people who seem both deeply deserving of, and grateful for, their success? Sam, for me, fits squarely in that column.

Opening with "Getaway" by Earth, Wind, and Fire, Sam provided his youthful audience with boundless energy that was, then, reflected right back at him, creating a cycle that lasted all night. I swear, I haven't seen that much enthusiasm for an onstage performer since... I honestly don't remember when. Maybe Taylor Swift? You get the point! He bounced (literally and figuratively) around genres while maintaining that funky vibe, giving us everything from Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," to "Melinda" by Jason Robert Brown, to "Runaway Baby," courtesy of Bruno Mars. Sam also did a lovely job of giving credit to his fabulous band made up of Dan Rudin, his music director, working overtime on piano, acoustic guitar, and backup vocals, Franklin Rankin with the electric guitar, Jon Tosacano giving fabulous electric bass solos, Skyler Fortgang covering percussion, C-Bass Chiriboga (what a wonderful name!) with drums, Matt Owens, sounding off on trumpet, Emily Pecorano, who had a standout sax solo on "Melinda," and Sammie Williams and Ciara Harris on backup vocals. And making a special appearance was Sam's DEH costar, Gaten Matarazzo, to bust out "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John.

I want to give special mention of two standout numbers in particular, one of which was a funk cover, and another that gave the audience a lovely moment to relax. While one might anticipate a former Evan Hansen to break out the seminal "Waving Through a Window," Sam and Dan worked together to give us a funked-up "To Break in a Glove." It was so fun and so unexpected, and Sam clearly had much love for the song that he listened to for so long, both on tour and on Broadway. On the other end of the spectrum, Hozier's "Movement" was a touching moment with beautiful storytelling that gave the audience a much-needed moment to relax and just listen. When (and it is when, rather than if) Sam brings another show to the NYC scene, I would love to see more of these slower numbers to break up the unyielding and room-shakingly high-energy show.

At Getaway, Sam told us, "All of the stress of everything that happens outside of this space does not matter!" He brought us all to Rockwood Stage 2 "to create a space of love, a space of music, a space where you feel damn good about yourself!" I feel like this is the goal of most artists, but in this writer's experience, it's rare for one to accomplish it, and in such a splendid fashion. With the ease of someone who has created dozens of nightclub acts, Sam Primack gave his audience a much-needed dose of music and love on a cold night. I'll be a regular at Sam's shows, and I look forward to seeing you there too.

