Hadestown star presents personal tribute to Led Zeppelin.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Chelsea Table + Stage is a cabaret venue and this is Broadway World Cabaret, but on Sunday evening, Reeve Carney brought a one-man rock show, “Reeve Carney, The Flying Yardbird, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin” to the stage. The concert showed the crowd (in case they didn’t already know) just how musically versatile he is. Carney was able to bring such large stage sounds to the intimate venue because he’s such an accomplished musician, which he showcased through his electric guitar, and original effects pedals (designed by Carney when, during the pandemic, he formed the effects company “Quarantine Effects”) and his almost unbelievable vocal range. Review: Reeve Carney Turns Chelsea Table + Stage Into A Rock And Roll Venue With THE FLYING YARBIRD

While Carney is a Broadway star who can be seen in the musical Hadestown, instead of doing his own music which he has done in the past, he decided to pay tribute to a source of musical inspiration, Led Zeppelin, declaring that “Last time I played this room, I felt like it was craving these types of sounds.” 

Zeppelin's “Rock and Roll” was Carney’s choice to open the show. The audience shrieked and swayed, alongside Carney’s powerful rock screams. Carney peppered the recognizable covers such as “Immigrant Song” and “Dazed and Confused” with interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes and bits of trivia about the band. 

During his haunting cover of “Since I’ve Been Loving You,” Carney utilized his effects pedal,  “The Operatic Overdrive” made in honor of musician Brian May

“You guys recognize this?" Carney asked the audience, as he launched into  “Rain Song,” a 7-minute ballad. The crescendo of Carney’s vocals, intertwined with the guitar, delivering a mix of emotional joy and optimistic hope.  These are the seasons of emotion, and, like the wind, they rise and fall.”Review: Reeve Carney Turns Chelsea Table + Stage Into A Rock And Roll Venue With THE FLYING YARBIRD

The evening's program had many recognizable and epic numbers that created a show which had both powerful anthems and notes of lamenting blues, fused with rock and roll. The lyrics and rock style are timeless, and Carney’s original take on them revitalized them for any audience members not already familiar. 

Reeve’s rendition of "Stairway to Heaven" was ethereal, and his sultry smoky vocals pulled the audience in closer, right before the end of the show. “There's a feeling I get when I look to the west and my spirit is crying for leaving.” The song is a story, and Carney’s interpretation brought the prophetic metaphor to the surface, which seemed to say, ‘Yes, this is all worth it and you matter, we all know pain and we all know beauty.’ 

Carney’s delivery is unbelievably earnest, and, with heartfelt passion, he paid tribute, and showcased his own unique style, staying true to the song's bones. As a male vocalist, there’s no one quite like Reeve Carney, when it comes to his tenor strength. His ability to multitask on stage, with so many moving parts (changing out pedals, pressing buttons), yet never lose the audience's captivating gaze, speaks to how compelling he is as a musician and human being. 

Carney will be back at Chelsea Table + Stage in July performing a concert of his original songs. 

Reeve Carney can be followed on Twitter HERE and Instagram HERE.

THIS is the homepage for Chelsea Table + Stage.



Review: Reeve Carney Turns Chelsea Table + Stage Into A Rock And Roll Venue With THE FLYING YARBIRD
