Review: Jenn Bornstein's Touching Tribute DIARY OF A PIZZA BAGEL'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mama

This reviewer's first thoughts when receiving an invitation to review this show was, "What is a Pizza Bagel?" I am well-versed in Aussie slang but was humored to learn this American slang term when Bornstein explained that it is someone of Italian and Jewish descent, and in this case, was her dad. Directed by perhaps the busiest cabaret director around, Lennie Watts, musically directed by the entertaining Aidan Davis and accompanied by Lindsay Burstedt on guitar and Matt Scharfglass on bass, this show is a delightful and strong cabaret debut by Bornstein.

Entering the house on Saturday night with a rousing mash-up of Michael John LaChiusa’s “Welcome to my Party” and “I Love Being Here with You” by Peggy Lee and Bill Schluger, Bornstein set the tone for the evening with both a hilarious and touching homage to her father, who sadly passed away during the pandemic.

In between gorgeous renditions of songs like Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” and “Winter” by Tori Amos, Bornstein shared memories of her father and the grief she felt at not being able to give him a proper send-off. As we all remember, the pandemic left many families unable to say goodbye as hospitals had to keep visitors away and gatherings were limited.

The art of cabaret lends itself to taking the audience on an emotional journey – from sadness to joy and everything in between – and Bornstein was able to do just that. She delivered tender songs like Emily Saliers’ “Watershed” and Kerrigan and Laudermilk’s “How to Return Home," and incited joy with a genius rendition of “Mambo Italiano” by Bob Merrill and Bock and Harnick’s “Tradition” as an homage to her life as a “Pizza Bagel!”

Bornstein with her solid band

Other highlights included a sumptuous mash-up of Annie Lennox’s “Sweet Dreams” and “I Put A Spell On You” by Jay Hawkins, which included gorgeous three-part harmony (with Davis and Burstedt providing additional vocals) and showcasing Bornstein’s big, brassy belt; and an incredibly fun Moulin Rouge inspired “Jukebox Medley.”

Overall, this was a touching homage to a well-loved father, who this reviewer is sure is beaming proudly from above.

Photos by Natasha Castillo

For more shows at Don't Tell Mama visit their website at shows.donttellmamanyc.com.

Learn more about Jenn Bornstein on her website at jennbornstein.com.

