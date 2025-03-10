Review: 54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS Was A Joyous Evening at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, February 28, at 9:30 pm, 54 Below was a-buzz with excitement as alums from the renowned summer camp, French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, gathered to celebrate their shared legacy. Nestled in the Catskills in Hancock, New York, French Woods has been a haven for budding performers since 1970, with a roster of past attendees that reads like a who’s who of talent—Andréa Burns, Zooey Deschanel, Melissa Errico, Adam Kantor, Adam Levine, Natasha Lyonne, Benj Pasek, and Talia Suskauer, to name just a few—each having tread its boards and pits.

The stage was set for a joyous celebration of one of the longest-running summer programs in America, featuring a delightful mix of “older” and “younger” alums—a testament to the enduring impact French Woods has on those lucky enough to experience its magic. As someone who has had the privilege of visiting the camp annually for nearly a decade, thanks to a robust partnership with The New York Pops (for whom I work as Education and Operations Manager), I can wholeheartedly attest to the enchantment that fills the air at French Woods.

The evening kicked off with the original Cabaret Troupe, offering an uplifting rendition of “Light of the World” from Godspell. When host Michael Kushner asked troupe members about their most cherished memories from their time at French Woods, Caroline Sorokoff recalled, “Cabaret Troupe was by far my favorite thing that I did because I really felt like I made it... and we were really a family. Everything at French Woods feels like family!” That warm, fuzzy feeling of camaraderie resonated throughout the entire evening.

The night was peppered with brilliant moments, including a darkly comedic take on “Poor Jud is Dead” from Oklahoma, performed by alums Brad Weinstock and Josh Gelb. The two became fast friends at the camp after performing the musical together in 1998. As Kushner quipped after the number, “You are definitely seeing acting choices here tonight, friends,” drawing laughter from the audience. This was followed by an endearing rendition of “Bosom Buddies” from Mame, featuring Doug Shapiro and Cat Smith, with the latter quipping, “French Woods develops character actors!”

One of the evening’s most poignant performances came from Rebecca Kuznick, whose heart-wrenching rendition of “Someone Like You” from Jekyll & Hyde left a lasting impression. The crowd’s admiration was soon directed toward the camp’s Founder and Director, Ron Schaefer, who took to the stage to a standing ovation. In a delightful moment, Schaefer was joined by Music Director Josh Freilich for a charming arrangement of “When The Saints Go Marching In.” And, as for Schaefer’s scatting? It’s something this reviewer won’t soon forget!

Another standout moment was the brilliant performance of “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd, featuring alums Ray Kao and Juliet Perel. This was followed by an impassioned speech from the camp’s Artistic Director, Brian Worsdale, who awarded the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance Award to Josh Freilich. The heartfelt moment was topped off by Freilich’s moving words: “I found my people at French Woods.”

The evening reached new heights with an electrifying performance of “Bless the Lord” from Godspell by the camp alum known as “Beltin’ Pelton.” And boy, could she belt! Nina Pelton brought the house down with her powerhouse vocals. The night concluded on a high note with a heartfelt original by Freilich, “Every Summer,” performed by the youngest alums in attendance. This joyous number was the perfect conclusion to a delightful evening, one that truly captured the magic that is French Woods.

Learn more about French Woods on their website here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website.

