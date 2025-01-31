Review: UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL at 54 Below Was Sublime

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A captivating storyteller and historian, Ute Lemper returned to 54 Below last Thursday, January 23, for a mesmerizing journey through the life and music of Kurt Weill. The evening highlighted Weill’s prolific work as a composer, as well as his experiences as a Jewish man navigating a world rife with challenges that would seem insurmountable.

Lemper, who has made a name for herself as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of Weill’s songs, immediately commanded attention as she entered the intimate 54 Below venue dressed in a svelte black dress. With graceful poise, she performed “The Bilbao Song,” a piece composed by Weill with lyrics by Bertolt Brecht, as she made her way to the stage. This performance was a fitting opening to an evening celebrating Weill’s 125th birthday year and marking 40 years of Lemper’s deep connection with his music. As she reflected on her own journey of discovering Weill’s work—first recording her debut album in Berlin dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt to eventually becoming a celebrated interpreter of his complex and emotive music—Lemper shared a personal connection to the composer’s music that deeply resonated with the audience.

At one point, Lemper’s tongue-in-cheek comment, “Welcome to the Weimar Republic,” seemed somewhat reflective of the times. This segued into a spirited performance of “Army Song” from The Threepenny Opera. The audience could feel the weight of history in her voice as she brought to life Weill’s sharp commentary on social unrest and the power structures of the time.

A standout moment of the evening was Lemper’s incredible rendition of “Stranger Here Myself". Between songs, she took the time to share fascinating anecdotes about Weill’s collaboration with Bertolt Brecht, shedding light on the symbiotic creative relationship between the two artists that gave birth to some of the 20th century’s most iconic music.

Lemper’s versatility as a performer shone brightly when she donned a long black coat and a bowler hat, playfully imitating the honk of a Mercedes Benz car horn before delivering a show-stopping performance of “Moritat von Mackie Messer” (better known as “Mack the Knife”). Her take on this iconic number was as deliciously mischievous as it was musically precise, earning her an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The emotional range of the evening continued with a tender, slower-paced rendition of “Surabaya Johnny,” where Lemper’s voice carried the poignant story of love and loss. Her hauntingly beautiful interpretation of “September Song” brought the audience to a reflective, almost meditative silence, serving as a perfect 11 o'clock number to round out the evening’s musical journey. But it was her playful and energetic rendition of “Saga of Jenny” that truly electrified the crowd. With a mix of mouth percussion, horn imitations, and lively dance moves across the stage, Lemper had the entire room on its feet, applauding and cheering for a truly unforgettable performance.

