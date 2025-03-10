Review: Ashley Brown Was The Consummate Professional In MY FUNNY VALENTINE at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday night, March 7, this reviewer and her guest were eagerly anticipating an evening with the incomparable Ashley Brown and Ryan Silverman at The Green Room 42. We were quickly caught off guard, however, when the venue’s soundperson and Voice of God, Sheridan, announced, “Please welcome to the stage the reason you’re all here, Ashley Brown!” In that instant, Brown revealed to the audience that Silverman had woken up ill, leaving her with less than a day to pull together a solo performance. The woman who originated the role of Mary Poppins on Broadway admitted to feeling nervous about the prospect of cabaret and singing for smaller, more intimate crowds. But fear not! The small but appreciative crowd welcomed her with open arms, eager to bask in the glow of her glorious vocals.

Dazzling in a fabulous hot pink pantsuit, Brown opened with a radiant rendition of Comden, Green and Styne’s “Just In Time.” Joined by the talented pianist Josh Kight (whom Brown had just met that day), she followed with a beautiful performance of “I Have Confidence” from The Sound of Music. Next up was “Wonderful Guy” from South Pacific, which she humorously noted was meant to be sung to Ryan Silverman. Known for her soaring soprano, Brown made sure the audience knew she could belt, too! She admitted she hadn’t truly found her belt voice until college, and was once nervous to share it with her classical voice teacher. But what a glorious belt it turned out to be—one that she showcased in a thrilling rendition of Marvin Hamlisch’s arrangement of Cole Porter’s “I Happen To Like New York.” Brown also shared a heartwarming story about Hamlisch, who took her under his wing early in her career, allowing her the privilege of working with him on many symphonic concerts around the country before his passing in 2012.

Another highlight came with her clarion clear belt on Loewe and Lerner’s “Almost Like Being in Love.” This reviewer and her guest were especially delighted when Brown revealed she had performed this number with The New York Pops in a Judy Garland tribute show—an extra treat, given that we work for the beloved orchestra, led by renowned pops conductor Steven Reineke.

Next came a medley that Brown had collaborated on with Jack Everly, another famed pops conductor, for a concert she performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. The medley included the classic title number, “My Funny Valentine,” along with the hauntingly unfamiliar “Little Girl Blue.” Following that, Brown delivered an incredibly powerful rendition of Ahrens and Flaherty’s “Streets of Dublin.” Typically performed by a male, Brown shared that Stephen Flaherty himself had encouraged her to add the song to her repertoire—and what a gift it was to hear her do so! The audience was captivated.

To close the evening, Brown performed a soft and sweet version of “Feed the Birds,” which brought the crowd to their feet. After a brief pause, she returned for a thrilling encore of Paul Anka’s “My Way” (made famous by Frank Sinatra), bringing the night to a triumphant close. With heartfelt gratitude, Brown thanked the audience for allowing her to face her fear of performing in more intimate spaces. But, as it turns out, she needn’t have worried; from start to finish, she had us all in the palm of her hand.

For more on Ashley Brown, visit her website at www.ashleybrownonline.com

For more shows at The Green Room 42, visit their website, thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Reader Reviews