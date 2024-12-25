Review: Becca Kidwell's LOVE SONGS Reminds Us What The World Needs at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Becca Kidwell's latest offering, Love Songs, which premiered on Sunday, December 15 at Don’t Tell Mama, was an emotionally charged and musically captivating journey through the complexities of love. With Tanya Moberly in the director’s chair, Jon Weber on piano, and Ritt Henn on bass, Kidwell’s performance was a testament to both her vocal prowess and her ability to bare her soul on stage.

Kidwell opened the show with an electrifying rendition of Nick Lowe's "(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding". With a raw, rocking intensity, she made it clear that love was not just a theme of the evening but a force to be reckoned with. This anthem of hope and frustration segued into Kidwell’s own narrative about the inspirations behind Love Songs, which arose after a series of troubling events—being yelled at by a homeless man, punched on the subway, and nearly run over by an e-bike. In these dark moments, Kidwell found herself pondering what the world needed most: love.

From this point, the show effortlessly moved between contrasting musical styles and moods, showcasing Kidwell’s versatility. Her take on Frank Loesser's “I’ve Never Been In Love Before” was a serene and gorgeous contrast to the opener. Kidwell’s soft, pillowy vocals were enhanced by a beautiful piano solo from Jon Weber. Following was a sultry rendition of Nicole Zuraitis' “The Good Ways” which added further texture to the evening.

A standout moment in the show was a delightful mash-up of Jason Mraz's “I’m Yours” and Adam Sandler's “Grow Old With You.” This playful arrangement saw Ritt Henn pick up a ukulele and lend his voice in charming backup vocals, adding a lighthearted moment to the show’s emotional depth. Kidwell’s heart on display continued with Meg Flather’s “Thank You,” a deeply moving performance that had the added significance of Flather being present in the audience. The emotion in Kidwell’s rendition was palpable, and it was clear that the song had a special resonance for both the singer and her audience.

Kidwell’s songwriting also took center stage, especially with "Settle for Tears," a raw and aching original about heartbreak, co-written with Lynda DeFuria. This song, in particular, captured the anguish of love lost, as Kidwell laid bare her emotions, connecting deeply with the audience. Another original, “Mister Darcy,” offered a charming, lighter moment, showcasing Kidwell’s wit and romantic side.

The performance also included moments of pure humor, such as a hilarious rendition of “It Was A Shit Show” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which had the audience laughing out loud. These moments of levity provided a welcome balance to the heavier themes explored throughout the night.

The emotional depth continued with a simple yet solemn performance of Cole Porter’s “Ev’rytime We Say Goodbye". Kidwell's original song "Let Go And Love," co-written with DeFuria, encapsulated the show’s core message, reminding the audience of the healing power of love and the importance of letting go of past hurts.

The night closed with a jubilant, church-like rendition of “Testify to Love,” bringing the evening full circle with an uplifting and spiritually charged conclusion. Kidwell’s vocal range, emotional depth, and raw honesty left the audience not only reflecting on love's trials and triumphs but also feeling empowered by the message that love is, indeed, the answer.

Cover image by Conor Weiss (from a previous show)

For more on Becca Kidwell, visit: https://beccackidwell.com

For more shows at Don't Tell Mama visit their website.

