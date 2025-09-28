Review: AMERICAN IDIOT: A 21ST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Rocks 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 21, 54 Below was filled with punk rock energy as American Idiot: A 21st Anniversary Celebration took the stage. Produced by Max Bartos, Matt DeAngelis, and Laura Pietropinto, with music direction by Sean Pallatroni and music supervision by Julie McBride, the concert paid tribute to the album that started it all.

The night marked the 21st anniversary of Green Day’s landmark album American Idiot, the record that redefined the band’s sound and inspired the creation of the Tony Award–winning musical. Two decades later, both the album and the show remain touchstones of rebellion, heartbreak, and connection for audiences around the world.

The evening’s cast brought together an exciting mix of original company members, alumni from national tours, and new voices. Performers included Max Bartos, Gerard Canonico, Nicci Claspell, Matt DeAngelis, Francesca Granell, Teddy Grey, Carson Higgins, Van Hughes, Brian Charles Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Brandon Kalm, Derek Klena, Dillon Klena, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Johnny Newcomb, J Antonio Rodriguez, Trent Saunders, Steven Thomas, and Chelsea Turbin.

Gerard Canonico and Brian Charles Johnson, two of the original Broadway cast members, set the tone right from the start with a incredible rendition of the title number, "American Idiot." Their voices carried the same urgency and bite that made the song iconic, and the nostalgia in the room was palpable.

Trent Saunders brought charisma and edge to "St. Jimmy," leaning fully into the anarchic spirit of the character. His performance was electric, giving the number a frantic, dangerous energy that had the audience completely locked in.

Derek Klena and Nicci Claspell created a moment of striking contrast with "Extraordinary Girl." Their voices blended beautifully, highlighting the hope and vulnerability buried within the chaos of the show. It was one of the evening’s more tender moments, reminding the audience of the emotional core at the heart of the punk rock score.

One of the night’s most heartfelt performances came with "21 Guns," sung by Dillon Klena, Nicci Claspell, and friends of Max Bartos from his high school production of American Idiot. The personal connection gave the number extra weight, turning it into a reflection on both the show’s legacy and the bonds it has helped create over the years.

Taylor Iman Jones, Nicci Claspell, Francesca Granell, and Chelsea Turbin delivered a powerhouse rendition of "Letter Bomb." Their combined vocals built into a fiery, defiant wall of sound, capturing the song’s message with intensity and passion. It was a showstopping group moment that drew cheers from the crowd.

The evening closed with the full cast coming together for "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." What could have been a simple singalong became something much more poignant, as performers and audience alike reflected on the enduring impact of American Idiot. It was a fitting and heartfelt end to a night that celebrated both the music and the community around it.

American Idiot: A 21st Anniversary Celebration at 54 Below wasn’t just a concert, it was a reunion, a celebration, and a reminder of how a punk rock album-turned-musical captured the spirit of its time while continuing to speak to audiences today.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

