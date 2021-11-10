Randy Edelman to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE has announced a very special event starring Randy Edelman on Saturday, November 27 at 9:30 PM. For this first New York solo show in many years, the renowned composer, maestro, and pop recording star will share the soundtrack of his life in a dazzling and unparalleled concert. Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his musical career with his sparkling piano work, transporting the audience with familiar arrangements of his movie scores from The Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny. He will also sing his new post-pandemic anthem, "Comin' Out the Other Side." Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Randy will share hits from his solo albums, while he embraces versions of his songs that have been recorded by some of the world's most popular artists, including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly and others. As a storyteller, Randy will present some funny and tender anecdotes about his life experiences as well.

Acclaimed globally as a master of film scores, Edelman has composed the music for over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, Anaconda, 27 Dresses, The Mask, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, Dragonheart, and an array of others. He is also recognized for creating musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, ABC's "MacGyver," and even NASA. He has shared the stage with The Carpenters, and Frank Zappa, and has performed all over the world including at the Drury Lane Theatre in London and the Budokan in Japan.

He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England"), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood, Sweat & Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage