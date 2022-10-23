Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUTH SENT US, Featuring Mauricio Martínez, Ilana Levine, Celia Mei Rubin, and More, Extends Streaming

RUTH SENT US premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 on October 11.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 23, 2022  

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice, which premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 October 11, has extended streaming through October 24 at 7 PM. The event has so far raised over $2,600 for the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access. The video montage below captures the company of performers and speakers educating the audience about abortion access and sharing tools for action.

Ilana Levine, host of the podcast Little Known Facts, serves as host for the event which also features Emmy winner Mauricio Martínez, Grammy nominees Austin Ku and Kendyl Ito, Jeff Award winner Andrea Prestinario, Emmy nominee David Dabbon, as well as Sam Quiggins and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project (Grammy consideration).

Dedicated to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the concert celebrates RBG's legacy with performances from Jennifer Apple, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Annemarie Josephson, Lauren Lebowitz, Tara Novie, Andrea Pilar, Tunisia Renee, Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Anne Fraser Thomas, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and members of America's Sweethearts Mollie Craven, Kristen Michelle, and Samantha Joy Pearlman.

"The thoughtful presentations about the issues really hit home...especially after the almost non-existent coverage of the [October 8th] Women's March in Washington, D.C. (and around the country), other ways of bringing attention to the Roe v. Wade decision is so important," says Julee Johnson, a livestream patron. "Everyone who was involved in The Green Room production, including viewers, is thinking about this issue tonight, and will hopefully keep thinking about it in the future, and vote accordingly."

The evening also featured a panel talk with Phoebe Polinger, National Council of Jewish Women's New Jersey State Policy Advocate, moderated by Shara Ashley Zeiger.

Mara Jill Herman serves as director and producer of Ruth Sent Us which features music direction by Andrea Grody as well as original music from Lisa Diana Shapiro, Miriam Daly, and SEVAN. Photography is by Cathryn Lynne.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access, which is under the umbrella of National Council of Jewish Women and works in partnership with the National Abortion Federation. Donations of any size are also accepted via Venmo @RuthSentUsBenefit.

For tickets to stream, visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Jeanna De Waal, AMANDA GREEN AND FRIENDS, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJeanna De Waal, AMANDA GREEN AND FRIENDS, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
October 22, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.
Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Announce Thrilling November 2022 LineupBirdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Announce Thrilling November 2022 Lineup
October 21, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this November with a full slate of nightly performances! 
Eden Casteel to Present KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in NovemberEden Casteel to Present KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in November
October 21, 2022

Eden Casteel brings Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me to Chicago on Friday, November 4, 8pm at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret. In thirty seconds of comic, high-note humor, Kahn inspired Casteel to want to be just like her: 'wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelieveable singing voice.' (Well, two out of three ain't bad).
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City TourJustin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022

Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.
Gay Porn Musical Announces Casting For SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New MusicalGay Porn Musical Announces Casting For SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical
October 20, 2022

Gay Porn Musical has announced casting for its upcoming production of SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical at 3 DOLLAR BILL. Limited engagement beginning October 25th, 2022 