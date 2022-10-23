RUTH SENT US, Featuring Mauricio Martínez, Ilana Levine, Celia Mei Rubin, and More, Extends Streaming

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice, which premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 October 11, has extended streaming through October 24 at 7 PM. The event has so far raised over $2,600 for the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access. The video montage below captures the company of performers and speakers educating the audience about abortion access and sharing tools for action.

Ilana Levine, host of the podcast Little Known Facts, serves as host for the event which also features Emmy winner Mauricio Martínez, Grammy nominees Austin Ku and Kendyl Ito, Jeff Award winner Andrea Prestinario, Emmy nominee David Dabbon, as well as Sam Quiggins and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project (Grammy consideration).

Dedicated to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the concert celebrates RBG's legacy with performances from Jennifer Apple, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Annemarie Josephson, Lauren Lebowitz, Tara Novie, Andrea Pilar, Tunisia Renee, Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Anne Fraser Thomas, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and members of America's Sweethearts Mollie Craven, Kristen Michelle, and Samantha Joy Pearlman.

"The thoughtful presentations about the issues really hit home...especially after the almost non-existent coverage of the [October 8th] Women's March in Washington, D.C. (and around the country), other ways of bringing attention to the Roe v. Wade decision is so important," says Julee Johnson, a livestream patron. "Everyone who was involved in The Green Room production, including viewers, is thinking about this issue tonight, and will hopefully keep thinking about it in the future, and vote accordingly."

The evening also featured a panel talk with Phoebe Polinger, National Council of Jewish Women's New Jersey State Policy Advocate, moderated by Shara Ashley Zeiger.

Mara Jill Herman serves as director and producer of Ruth Sent Us which features music direction by Andrea Grody as well as original music from Lisa Diana Shapiro, Miriam Daly, and SEVAN. Photography is by Cathryn Lynne.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access, which is under the umbrella of National Council of Jewish Women and works in partnership with the National Abortion Federation. Donations of any size are also accepted via Venmo @RuthSentUsBenefit.

For tickets to stream, visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.