ROMÁNTICOS ANÓNIMOS to Celebrate Spanish-Language Duets in NYC

ROMÁNTICOS ANÓNIMOS will bring an evening of Spanish-language duets to New York City, featuring Hispanic performers celebrating boleros, ballads, pop-rock, and contemporary Latin hits. The concert highlights romantic storytelling through vocal pairings rooted in Latin musical traditions.

Presented by Muy Muy Productions, the event showcases a 12-member international ensemble. Performers include Facundo Agustín, Kianna Batista, Gerson Checo, Mar Di Meglio, Omar Dileon, Daniela Díaz, Christina Glerozo, Stephanie Jauregui, Mario Mazzotti, Linda Sara Morales, Juliana Padilla, Yamil Rivera, Jon Rodez, José Vargas, Kiwi Villalobos, and Elian Wissiger. Saul Nache will serve as Music Director.

Muy Muy Productions is a New York City-based, women-led nonprofit collective founded by Bibi Sánchez, Frida Mancilla, and Celia Zaga. The organization focuses on creating music-driven theatrical and cabaret experiences that amplify multicultural and International Artists living in New York.

Carla Costabile joins the production team as co-producer for the evening, with co-founders Frida Mancilla and Celia Zaga contributing both behind the scenes and as performers.

Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Additional information is available through the event’s ticketing platform.