The event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2PM.

Sep. 26, 2022  
RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET Returns to Don't Tell Mama

THERESE LEE returns to New York for an encore performance of her new show, RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET. In it, she recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever.

The show includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more. RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET had its debut at Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles and returns to New York City for a special encore after critically-acclaimed performances at The Triad and Don't Tell Mama.

Music Director DOUG PECK is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others. The show is directed by JEFF HARNAR, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow and Margo Brown.

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at DON'T TELL MAMA (343 W. 46th St.) Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2PM. There is a $25.00 Cover Charge with a $20 two drink minimum. Cash only. Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com

THERESE LEE is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song (in five languages) to musical theater and the Great American Songbook, she has a BA in music from UCLA and has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia, Masquers Cabaret and Feinstein's at Vitello's. In 2019, she participated in professional track of the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, which gave her the opportunity to work with the finest members of the cabaret community from around the country, including Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harnar, and Faith Prince.


