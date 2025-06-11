REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Joins Broadway Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 19th! The aptly dubbed “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the Tony nominated hit Real Women Have Curves. The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Real Women Have Curves cast members set to perform include Tatianna Cordoba, Florencia Cuenca, Carla Jimenez, Shelby Acosta, Aline Mayagoitia, Omar Madden, Sandra Valls, Zeus Mendoza, Quincy Hampton, Ariana Burks, Mason Reeves, Claudia Mulet, Elisa Galindez, Shadia Fairuz and more. The evening will also feature performances by young vocalists Logan Bailey and Ryan Parody. The Real Women Have Curves company will perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!! And you never know who will show up!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome.

