Presley Ryan, Maria Bilbao, Morgan Higgins & More to Sing Miley Cyrus at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Miley Cyrus on August 1st, 2023 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry’s most prolific stars with some of Broadway’s hottest stars from Sweeney Todd, Bad Cinderella, Six, and more!

Sweet niblets! Fresh off of the release of her new hit album Endless Summer Vacation, the music of Grammy Award winner and Disney Channel icon Miley Cyrus comes to 54 Below! From recent chart toppers like “Flowers,” “Prisoner,” and “Midnight Sky,” to throwback favorites like “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Climb,” join some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate the legendary career of this pop superstar.

The cast includes, Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen), Shanel Bailey (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), English Bernhardt (Mean Girls), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd), Tony d’Alelio (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Mili Diaz (Wicked), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Ellen Marlow (Disney’s Frozen), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous), Julio Rey (Bad Cinderella), Grace Romanello (Mean Girls), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Trent Soyster (Pretty Woman), and Tuck Sweeney (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Beyonce, 54 Sings Harry Styles) with music direction by Danny K. Bernstein.

54 Sings Miley Cyrus plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 1st at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), and premiums are $75 ($83 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

