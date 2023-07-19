Presley Ryan, Maria Bilbao, Morgan Higgins & More to Sing Miley Cyrus at 54 Below

Get ready to experience the ultimate tribute show and relive all of Miley's greatest hits performed live.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Miley Cyrus on August 1st, 2023 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry’s most prolific stars with some of Broadway’s hottest stars from Sweeney Todd, Bad Cinderella, Six, and more!

Sweet niblets! Fresh off of the release of her new hit album Endless Summer Vacation, the music of Grammy Award winner and Disney Channel icon Miley Cyrus comes to 54 Below! From recent chart toppers like “Flowers,” “Prisoner,” and “Midnight Sky,” to throwback favorites like “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Climb,” join some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate the legendary career of this pop superstar.

The cast includes, Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen), Shanel Bailey (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), English Bernhardt (Mean Girls), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd), Tony d’Alelio (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Mili Diaz (Wicked), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Ellen Marlow (Disney’s Frozen), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous), Julio Rey (Bad Cinderella), Grace Romanello (Mean Girls), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Trent Soyster (Pretty Woman), and Tuck Sweeney (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Beyonce, 54 Sings Harry Styles) with music direction by Danny K. Bernstein.

54 Sings Miley Cyrus plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 1st at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), and premiums are $75 ($83 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




