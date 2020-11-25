Presentation and Discussion With The Cast and Crew of GOOD TROUBLE Livestreams Friday

Borrowing from the words of the late John Lewis, "Good Trouble" is a new audio musical created by Blindspot Collective with music by award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray who have announced a presentation and talkback with the cast and creatives will be streaming on their Facebook page this Friday at 8pm (ET) as part of Allen and Gray's ongoing monthly New Voices Concert Series.

GOOD TROUBLE is an original protest musical based on interviews with many local activists and community organizers under the age of 25. Blake McCarty and Catherine Hanna (the show's creators and writers), lead a team at Blindspot Collective to collect over fourty interviews with local activists and community organizers under the age of 25. "'Good Trouble' combines verbatim dialogue, poetry, audience participation, and original music by Richard Allen and Taran Gray to explore the youth activism that is changing our world." McCarty explains, "A cast of 9 that was chosen from over 200 submissions and includes 4 that are local to Southern California and the others from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, and New York, this reflects a nationally collaborative experience."

A presentation from GOOD TROUBLE, as well as a discussion with the creators and cast members, will be streaming on Friday 8pm (ET) as part of Allen and Gray's ongoing monthly New Voices Concert Series, a digital 90 minute concert to highlight new musical theater writers and their work, focusing primarily on marginalized voices. "We're resolved to lift up the marginalized storyteller by bringing their work to a diverse and new audience", says the concert's co-creator Richard Allen. "we're committed to doing that through making these stories accessible to all audiences, beyond the guidelines of the stage."

The presentation and talkback of GOOD TROUBLE, with cast and creatives, will be streaming on the Allen & Gray Facebook page this Friday at 8pm (ET).

