Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poetry/Cabaret to Return To The Green Room 42 With QUEERED

pixeltracker

Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover traveling while gay, King Tut's penis, and (unrelated) food poisoning.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Poetry/Cabaret to Return To The Green Room 42 With QUEERED

New York "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is coming back big to celebrate Pride in October-because we're here, we're queer, and it lasts all year. In the latest installment in the series, "QUEERED", the cast serves as much queerness as they can in 90 minutes.

Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover traveling while gay, King Tut's penis, and (unrelated) food poisoning. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature poetry, musical performances, and comedy from New York City favorites and at least one friend from afar-with multimedia and poetic work from Samuel Ace and Pamela Sneed; comedy from Eman El-Husseini and Alex Kim; and musical performances from Madge Dietrich, Chris Ruetten, and David LaMarr. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

Tickets:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/d3xblh3


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You