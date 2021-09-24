Poetry/Cabaret to Return To The Green Room 42 With QUEERED

New York "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is coming back big to celebrate Pride in October-because we're here, we're queer, and it lasts all year. In the latest installment in the series, "QUEERED", the cast serves as much queerness as they can in 90 minutes.

Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover traveling while gay, King Tut's penis, and (unrelated) food poisoning. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature poetry, musical performances, and comedy from New York City favorites and at least one friend from afar-with multimedia and poetic work from Samuel Ace and Pamela Sneed; comedy from Eman El-Husseini and Alex Kim; and musical performances from Madge Dietrich, Chris Ruetten, and David LaMarr. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

Tickets:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/d3xblh3