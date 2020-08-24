Piano Bar Live! Streams August 25 With Host Scott Barbarino and The World Famous Stardusters

Join in this Tuesday, August 25th at 7:15 pm ET .

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, August 25th at 7:15 pm ETwith host Scott Barbarino and The World Famous Stardusters. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are The World Famous Stardusters, featuring Chrissy Albanese, Shannon Antalan, Michael RJ Campbell, Chris Mauro, Dave Rabinowitz, Kevin Ray, Gabriella Saramago and Cat Yates, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join in this Tuesday, August 25th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You