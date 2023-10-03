Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub

Additional Text, Photos by Elton Lugay

New York City--Filipino actress-singer Vina Morales (Aurora Aquino, “Here Lies Love”) brought the house down as she headlined the “Here Lies Love” homecoming concert last night at Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, the original venue of the show's debut a decade ago. Morales, who recently made her Broadway debut in HLL, took center stage, mesmerizing the audience with her powerful rendition of "Just Ask The Flowers,” her character’s song from the musical, which features an all-Filipino cast.

Further, Morales’s performance of a medley of ‘70s disco hits culminated the concert's two-hour run, leaving the audience electrified.

The concert was a celebration of the musical's 10th anniversary and a benefit for the wildfire victims of Maui, Hawaii. The homecoming concert was also a fitting kickoff to the month-long celebration of the Filipino-American History Month.

The concert, produced by La Ti Do Productions and producers Lora Nicolas Olaes and Don Michael Mendoza, featured other notable Fil-Am talents. Among them were Vincent Rodriguez III, celebrated as the first Filipino to land a leading role on TV through the Emmy-winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; Broadway star Dianne Phelan; and past and present cast members of HLL, which included Reanne Acasio, Roy Flores, Nathan Angelo, Aaron Albano, Albert Guerzon, Ashitaka Porter, Fran Mae, Christiana Meeks, Romeo Torres, and Rob Chen.

Despite being across the pond in London for a Stephen Sondheim tribute concert, Filipino theater icon Lea Salonga, who also played the role of Aurora Aquino on Broadway, marked her presence with a heartwarming video message for the audience.

The sold-out HLL homecoming concert was a stunning showcase of Filipino talent and community spirit, all while raising critical funds for the victims of the Maui wildfires. Yet, Morales, with her electrifying performance and palpable passion, truly stole the show, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

Vina Morales

Executive Producers Lora Nicolas Olaes and Don Michael Mendoza of La Ti Do Productions

Cast of 'Here Lies Love' homecoming concert at Joe’s Pub

Vincent Rodriguez III

Roy Flores

Cast of 'Here Lies Love' homecoming concert at Joe’s Pub