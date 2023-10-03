Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub

‘Here Lies Love' currently plays at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 1 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 2 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Additional Text, Photos by Elton Lugay

New York City--Filipino actress-singer Vina Morales (Aurora Aquino, “Here Lies Love”) brought the house down as she headlined the “Here Lies Love” homecoming concert last night at Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, the original venue of the show's debut a decade ago. Morales, who recently made her Broadway debut in HLL, took center stage, mesmerizing the audience with her powerful rendition of "Just Ask The Flowers,” her character’s song from the musical, which features an all-Filipino cast.

Further, Morales’s performance of a medley of ‘70s disco hits culminated the concert's two-hour run, leaving the audience electrified.

The concert was a celebration of the musical's 10th anniversary and a benefit for the wildfire victims of Maui, Hawaii. The homecoming concert was also a fitting kickoff to the month-long celebration of the Filipino-American History Month.

The concert, produced by La Ti Do Productions and producers Lora Nicolas Olaes and Don Michael Mendoza, featured other notable Fil-Am talents. Among them were Vincent Rodriguez III, celebrated as the first Filipino to land a leading role on TV through the Emmy-winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; Broadway star Dianne Phelan; and past and present cast members of HLL, which included Reanne Acasio, Roy Flores, Nathan Angelo, Aaron Albano, Albert Guerzon, Ashitaka Porter, Fran Mae, Christiana Meeks, Romeo Torres, and Rob Chen.

Despite being across the pond in London for a Stephen Sondheim tribute concert, Filipino theater icon Lea Salonga, who also played the role of Aurora Aquino on Broadway, marked her presence with a heartwarming video message for the audience.

The sold-out HLL homecoming concert was a stunning showcase of Filipino talent and community spirit, all while raising critical funds for the victims of the Maui wildfires. Yet, Morales, with her electrifying performance and palpable passion, truly stole the show, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Vina Morales

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Executive Producers Lora Nicolas Olaes and Don Michael Mendoza of La Ti Do Productions

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Cast of 'Here Lies Love' homecoming concert at Joe’s Pub

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Vincent Rodriguez III

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Roy Flores

Photos: Vina Morales Shines at 'Here Lies Love' Homecoming Concert at Joe's Pub Cast of 'Here Lies Love' homecoming concert at Joe’s Pub




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Deidre Rodman Struck Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Deidre Rodman Struck Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Join Deidre Rodman Struck as she takes the stage at 54 Below for Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series. Don't miss this captivating performance on October 14th, 9:30pm.

2
Becca Kidwell Returns With Love, Sex, And Murder Songs Photo
Becca Kidwell Returns With Love, Sex, And Murder Songs

Becca Kidwell explores dark paths in IF YOU HADN’T…BUT YOU DID at Don’t Tell Mama on November 4th & 12th

3
Feinsteins at Hotel Carmichael to Present Piano Tributes And A Jazzy Brunch This Week Photo
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael to Present Piano Tributes And A Jazzy Brunch This Week

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael offers a Piano Man tribute and a New Orleans inspired jazz brunch this week.

4
WHAT MATTERS Concert For The Matthew Shepard Foundation, 25 Years Later to Take Place at T Photo
WHAT MATTERS Concert For The Matthew Shepard Foundation, 25 Years Later to Take Place at The Cutting Room

Join award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll and special guests for a powerful one-night-only event, the 'What Matters' concert. Celebrate the legacy of Matthew Shepard and support the important work of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... Oliver Oliveros">(read more about this author)

Video: Jade Delmiguez, Jerome Javier Are Ecstatic Bringing & JULIET to SingaporeVideo: Jade Delmiguez, Jerome Javier Are Ecstatic Bringing & JULIET to Singapore
Photo/Video: HAMILTON Officially Launches First International TourPhoto/Video: HAMILTON Officially Launches First International Tour
BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in SingaporeBWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore
Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON

Recommended For You