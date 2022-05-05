Photos: 'The Rose' Composer Amanda McBroom Finally Meets Bette Midler!

Birdland presented singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom in "Crimes of the Heart" on Monday, May 2. Ms. McBroom is perhaps best known for her song, "The Rose," which was famously recorded by Bette Midler for the film of the same name. But until this concert, McBroom and Midler hadn't met, even though the extraordinary composition helped change both careers.

See photos below!

Ms. Midler, along with her longtime friend singer/songwriter Patty Smyth, bopped, swayed and cheered the concert, which also featured Michele Brourman on piano and vocals, and Steve Doyle on bass. Post-show, there was a long-awaited backstage meet-and-greet.

Ms. McBroom said, "What an absolute thrill to finally meet the divine Ms. Midler, the woman who changed my life forty-three years ago. And what a delightful person she turned out to be, as well as my total idol. Miracles continue to happen!"

The concert celebrated songs of passion, politics, and love, with songs by Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Leonard Cohen, and of course...Amanda McBroom.

Amanda McBroom's name came to the attention of the public when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number one on the charts. Her songs have been recorded by Barbara Cook, Manhattan Transfer, Judy Collins, Barry Manilow, Reba McEntire, Curt Cobain, and many other artists. She has received a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy nomination, the Johnny Mercer Songwriter of the Year Award, and the Mabel Mercer Lifetime Achievement Award. With her writing partner, Michele Brourman, she has written lyrics for 19 Universal Animation features, including the "Land Before Time" series and "Curious George." She was also a featured lyricist for the TV classic series "Cop Rock." Amanda has written two musicals, Heartbeats, and A Woman of Will, and is lyricist for Dangerous Beauty, which had its world premiere at the Pasadena Playhouse. Her 9th CD of original songs, "Voices," was released on her label, Gecko Records, and went to #1 on Amazon during its first week.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey