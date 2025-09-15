Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Green Room 42 - Sept. 9, 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The September 9, 2025 edition of the bi-weekly show began with Eleni Stavros, one of three students of the brilliant Celeste Simone. Eleni sang "No Way" from SIX with focus and confidence, her clear sound pinging off the walls. She was followed by Billy Stritch and the inimitable Billy Stritch with a fabulous medley from their Mel Tormé show, with Sean Harkness on guitar.



A stunning "Where or When" (Babes in Arms) melted in the hands of Darrian Ford, bringing new style and his unique sound to the Rodgers and Hart classic. He was followed by the dreamy Boy Band Project, singing your favorite boy band hits and providing a taste of their upcoming run at NYC's City Winery.



The formidable Frank Dain came next, delivering intensity and gravitas in a song about discovering the downside of love too late. Then, Susanna Lowndes, another of Celeste’s students, slipped easily around riffs with a stunning "Georgia on My Mind."



A classic crooner in the Tony Bennett vein, Zach Taglioli blew the roof off of the Green Room 42 with a rich, resonant, commanding voice.



The night closed out with brilliant triplets, MOPEI. with a joy-filled act full of pure magic.

The whole night featured accompaniment from the brilliant Matt Baker on piano (filling in for Lon Hoyt), John Miller on bass, Clint de Ganon on drums and Sean Harkness on guitar.

The Lineup continues with its next edition on Tuesday September 23 at the Green Room 42. In-person and livestream tickets are available on the Green Room 42's website here.