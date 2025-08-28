Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher, August 26, 2025 at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday August 26, 2025, singer and actor Susie Mosher hosted a fun-filled edition of The Lineup with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42. The anything-goes variety show features an ever-changing rotation of some of the best acts from Broadway, cabaret, and beyond.

Duo Bryce Edwards and Mike Davis opened up the show lifting the room off with their jazz stylings. (The pair will be performing Hot Combination at Birdland Jazz Club on September 1, 2025 - read about their show here.)

Next, the sexy and dynamic Dawn Derow brought her inner fire to the stage and her smooth sultry voice slid the crowd safely through the blaze. Following her was the beyond brilliant Charles Busch mesmerizing the audience. After that, internet star Jonathan Hoover blew the roof off performing as Patti Lupone singing Madonna.

The wonderful Broadway stars Q. Smith and her incredible husband Lawrence Stallings were up next, singing a beautiful rendition of "A Million Dreams."

The absolutely adorable Abbey Hutchins charmed the crowd with her jazzy, swinging voice. She was followed by surprise guest, Tony winner Adriane Lenox, who performed a blistering blues number.

The night closed with a taste of the future of music. Six high schoolers called THE R.E.J.E.X. blew through Michael Jackson’s "Bad" and had everyone bopping, stomping and feeling the nostalgia of the number.

The show was backed by Clint de Ganon on drums and John Miller on bass with music direction and piano by Lon Hoyt.

Follow @thelineupwithsusiemosher for more on the show.