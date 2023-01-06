Photos: TURN THE BEAT AROUND at 54 Below Recaptures The Studio 54 Era With Roof-Raising Dance Party

There is a heck of a party happening these days over at 54 Below. Sadly, it only happens once a month. Happily, it happens once a month. So at least once a month lovers of Disco music, lovers of dancing, lovers of live music, lovers of great singing, lovers of great bands, lovers of parties, can hightail it over to Broadway's Living Room for TURN THE BEAT AROUND. The first night of this divine disco act just played two shows (7 pm and 9:30 pm) and it will return on February 1st with another evening of back-to-back performances, and then again on March 1st (see the event page on the 54 Below calendar HERE). This editor and photographer attended the January 4th, 7 pm show with new Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Belle Goodman, and while her review is shortly to be published, I wanted to, personally, recommend this incredible (and incredibly fun) dance party produced and directed by SPOT-ON ENTERTAINMENT's Scott Coulter, featuring some of the exquisite Spot-On performers who enliven all of his 54 Below shows, as well as some last-minute replacements (including Coulter himself), filling in for ailing cast members. I will leave it to Belle to describe, in detail, what the event was like while confining myself to saying it was a blast, the audience was living for this show, and I, personally, intend to attend every installment.

The TURN THE BEAT AROUND Band:

Michael Holland (piano, MD)

Micah Burgess (guitar)

Sam Dillon (sax)

Matt Scharfglass (bass)

Larry Lelli (drums)

Pre-show disco dance lesson from Emmanuel Pierre-Antoine Dance Studio (website):

Scott Coulter

Jessica Hendy

Nicolas King

Devin L. Roberts

Jessica Briago

Blaine Alden Krauss

Anthony Murphy

Michael Holland

Kelli Robke