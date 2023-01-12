Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

On Monday and Tuesday of this week Tony Yazbeck rose to new heights with his fresh-as-paint new show in which he used song, dance, storytelling, and a new outlook to reach his audiences. The show (a sensational way to start the new year) played to at-capacity houses and garnered a rave review from this writer (read it HERE) but today we are looking at the photos. Because when Tony Yazbeck is in action, a camera is essential.

Enjoy this Broadway World Cabaret photo essay and then find other great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

And HERE is the Tony Yazbeck website.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.