Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

For two nights this week Tony Yazbeck left audiences breathless with his new show.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below On Monday and Tuesday of this week Tony Yazbeck rose to new heights with his fresh-as-paint new show in which he used song, dance, storytelling, and a new outlook to reach his audiences. The show (a sensational way to start the new year) played to at-capacity houses and garnered a rave review from this writer (read it HERE) but today we are looking at the photos. Because when Tony Yazbeck is in action, a camera is essential.

Enjoy this Broadway World Cabaret photo essay and then find other great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

And HERE is the Tony Yazbeck website.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below

Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below



RYAN RAFTERY: MOTHER OF THE YEAR is Coming to Joes Pub in March Photo
RYAN RAFTERY: MOTHER OF THE YEAR is Coming to Joe's Pub in March
“The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.” Ryan Raftery returns to Joe’s Pub for his seventh consecutive run, premiering his new celebrity biomusical comedy MOTHER OF THE YEAR.
Tom McGuire Brings A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS To The Laurie Beechman Theatre, January 20 Photo
Tom McGuire Brings A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS To The Laurie Beechman Theatre, January 20- 21
Bronx born, but Brussels based jazz crooner Tom McGuire is presenting two special New York City performances of A Bronx Accent from Brussels to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, both at 7:00 PM. The show features musical direction by Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo, with his quartet.
Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan & More to Star in AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL at 54 Below Photo
Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan & More to Star in AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL at 54 Below
54 BELOW will present AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL. Take a study break with the teens of Kimberly Akimbo at 54 Below! For one night only, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White sing their favorite songs in Akimbo After School.
ANN TALMAN: ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE to be Presented at The Laurie Bee Photo
ANN TALMAN: ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE to be Presented at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Light the candles! Get the ice out! The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present a special – one night only! – performance of Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 BelowPhotos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below
January 12, 2023

Tony-nominated Tony Yazbeck has been captured in action in the Mosher lens. See a photo essay from Tony's recent show at 54 Below.
Review: TONY YAZBECK Grows Up Before Our Very Eyes In New 54 Below ShowReview: TONY YAZBECK Grows Up Before Our Very Eyes In New 54 Below Show
January 10, 2023

The song and dance man is still singing and still dancing but it's a new song and a new dance.
Review: Ben Jones I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE at Chelsea Table + Stage Is Must-See CabaretReview: Ben Jones I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE at Chelsea Table + Stage Is Must-See Cabaret
January 9, 2023

Not even one year into his solo show career, Ben Jones presents two different cabaret musicals back-to-back in a Chelsea Table + Stage debut.
Photos: TURN THE BEAT AROUND at 54 Below Recaptures The Studio 54 Era With Roof-Raising Dance PartyPhotos: TURN THE BEAT AROUND at 54 Below Recaptures The Studio 54 Era With Roof-Raising Dance Party
January 6, 2023

The new monthly series at 54 Below is the dance party everyone is going to want to go to.
Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42
January 5, 2023

Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane opened SONGS THAT MADE US GAY to an at-capacity room at The Green Room 42, so an encore performance was pretty much essential. Now it's a reality.
share