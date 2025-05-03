Photos: TOM KITT & FRIENDS at 54 Below the 2025 Residency To See

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, before a sold-out crowd reminiscent of the phrase "hanging from the rafters," Tom Kitt and a gang of his besties presented the third in the Tom Kitt & FRIENDS concert series, the series that, it has now become clear, is the one to catch in 2025. The prolific creator of music for both the stage and the recording studio conceived a residency that would look at his music in (mostly) chronological order with each night featuring a different cast of exciting Broadway talents. Each of the three nights that have been presented, so far, have been entertainment of the highest quality, even while each night ups the ante. How Mr. Kitt and co., will top themselves tonight, May 3rd, at the closing night performance is the exciting mystery yet to present itself, but the law of averages says this day will be a home run for all concerned.

At last night's concert the focus was on the musicals Almost Famous, Superhero, Dave, American Idiot, the lamentably misunderstood Flying Over Sunset, and Kitt's pandemic creation, the album Reflect. The Friends Of Tom appearing in the program were OG Almost Famous cast member Casey Likes, TV actress and regional theater Almost Famous-er Lola Tung, Reflect collaborator Pearl Sun, delightful Adam Kantor, surprise guest star Stark Sands, rising superstar Ariana DeBose, and heavy hitter Kate Baldwin, who fared especially well, throughout. One after another, led by Kitt's intros and stories, the actors raised the bar of musical storytelling until the audience ovated their efforts from a standing position.

The final concert of Tom Kitt & FRIENDS will play May 3rd at 7 pm (ticket link HERE) and will focus on new material and upcoming projects.

The Tom Kitt & Friends band are Michael Aarons on Guitar, Marc Malsegna on Guitar, Michael Olatuja on Bass, Damien Bassman on Drums, and Mr. Kitt Musical Directing from the Piano.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

