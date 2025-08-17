Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 - August 12, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LineUp with Susie Mosher, a wild, anything-goes variety show, continued on Tuesday August 12, 2025 at Midtown's the Green Room 42. As Mosher wrote on Instagram, "The stars aligned and the whole show was a Supernova from start to finish." The lineup featured singer Cayleigh Capaldi singing a flawless number, the superb Jordan Owens singing "Rain" from Once on This Island and up-and-coming Graciela Blandon, a bold and charming singer. Algonzo blew the room away with a powerful saxophone performance. Nicholas Rodriguez had the crowd swooning with a performance of "The First Time Ever I Saw your Face." Robert Levey sang "Misty" with "a resonant depth." Amir E. Gollan had the crowd in stitches with his comedy, which included. The luminous Quinn Mei sang "Think of Me" with a shimmering soprano. The evening ended with the young vocal powerhouse Ava Nicole Frances. Singing from Real Woman Have Curves, she tore the house down with the incredible Jon Weber accompanying her on violin.

Mosher's band, accompanying performers all night, included the wonderful Sean Harkness on guitar, Warren Odze on drums, John Miller on bass, and music director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Learn more about Susie Mosher and where to follow her online at www.susiemosher.com

The LineUp returns to the Green Room 42 on Tuesday August 26 at 8:30 pm. In-person and livestream tickets are available on the Green Room 42's website here.

See photos from this week's show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.