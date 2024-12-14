Photos: THE 14TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Returns to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza has returned to 54 Below for the 14th time this weekend, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festive performance. See our photos from the annual holiday celebration below!

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The cast includes Sara Al-Bazali, Josh Alvarez, Nick Brogan, Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Aidan Cole, Bill Coyne, Max Crumm, Laura Dadap, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (no Sun at 11pm), John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Bailey Forman, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (Fri and Sat at 7pm only), Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Lorinda Lisitza, Amirah Joy Lomax, Noi Maeshige, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Sat shows only), Kelly McIntyre (no Fri at 7pm), Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris (11pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Jon-Michael Reese, Krysta Rodriguez (Fri at 11pm only), Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Will Roland, Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Tim Shea (7pm shows only), Lena Skeele (Fri shows only), Owen Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Leonard Sullivan, Lilly Tobin, Tatiana Wechsler (no Sat at 7pm), Noah Weisberg (11pm shows only), Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Bertie Michaels stage manages, Elaina Kaehler assistant stage manages, Christine O'Grady choreographs, and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Carly Heitner, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

Remaining performances are Saturday, December 14 at 7pm, Saturday, December 14 at 11pm, Sunday, December 15 at 7pm, and Sunday, December 15 at 11pm.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

