Photos: See Highlights from Jennifer Bassey's FROM SEXY SOAPS TO CLASSY CABARET at 54 Below

Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey made her solo cabaret debut on Tuesday October 14 and Wednesday October 15 at 54 Below with From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret. The star made her cabaret debut at the venue in last year’s critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert (read a review of that concert here). In her new solo show, she took the audience on a musical journey through her career. Best known to soap opera fans the world over as the iconic Marian Colby on ABC’s “All My Children,” Bassey has done it all. Between songs, she shared memories of her often hysterical, sometimes heartbreaking, and frequently scandalous life; from her humble beginnings as a singing Playboy Bunny, to starring on Broadway (Tonight at 8:30, A Touch of the Poet, The Jockey Club Stakes, California Suite), Off-Broadway (The Taming of the Shrew, Isn’t It Romantic?, Tartuffe), and her on and off-screen exploits as TV’s first nymphomaniac-cougar daytime diva. This autobiographical romp featured songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook, with backing by the show’s Music Director, Ian Herman, on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and David Silliman on drums. The show also featured additional arrangements by Marilyn Maye.

(Below, see a snippet of Bassey singing Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh's "I've Got Your Number" from the show.

Learn more about Jennifer Bassey and where to follow her on social media on her website at www.jenniferbassey.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see shots from the show’s opening night on October 14 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.