Photos: Robbie Rozelle Packs Birdland For THE NEXT ONE

On Monday, November 29, Robbie Rozelle made his Birdland debut with "The Next One," a carefully curated evening of chaos celebrating his 45th birthday. "The Next One" was created for every person who has ever told the comedian "I can't make it, but I'll be at the next one." Musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, with Wes Bourland on bass, Mike Lunroe on drums, Johnny Wise on violin, Samuel Quiggins on cello, and David Ashton on reeds.

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released last year to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked."

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey