Photos: Poetry/Cabaret Returns to The Green Room 42 With QUEERED

New York "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret returned to The Green Room 42 to celebrate Pride in October-"because we're here, we're queer, and it lasts all year." In the latest installment in the series, "QUEERED", the cast served as much queerness as they could in 90 minutes.

Check out photos below!

Host Thomas March's topical monologue covered traveling while gay, King Tut's penis, and (unrelated) food poisoning. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show featured poetry, musical performances, and comedy from New York City favorites and at least one friend from afar-with multimedia and poetic work from Samuel Ace and Pamela Sneed; comedy from Eman El-Husseini and Alex Kim; and musical performances from Madge Dietrich, Chris Ruetten, and David LaMarr. Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth, as always.